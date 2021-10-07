BYNUM, Johnny Ray, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life September 29, 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Robinson; five grandchildren, RayQuan, Camarey, Carya and Navaeh Bell and Antwane Bradley; one sister, Jacqueline Bynum; one brother, David Bynum (Nancy); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Bynum can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Rev. Daniel Goodall officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.