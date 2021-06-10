SHENAL, Johnny V. "John", 75, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from his home surrounded by his family.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Emily Ware Shenal, of Salem; son, Brian Shenal (Cathy), of Salem; daughter, Kelly Shenal Grigg (Brad), of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Jonathan Shenal, and Bradley and Alexis "Lexi" Grigg; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Salem. Services honoring John's life will start directly after at 11 a.m. at the church. A private interment will be conducted at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.
