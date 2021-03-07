Our interaction with Johnson was almost exclusively social although he and Nancy did perform some small amount of legal work for us. Our fondness memories of Johnson were of many summers spent on the water sailing out of the Regent Point Yacht Club. Johnson´s dry wit was always present whether on the docks at Regent Point or when visiting during raft ups on one of the creeks off or around the Rappahannock River. He was the consummate gentleman sailor. He will be missed by all who knew him. We extend our sincere condolences to Nancy and the family.

Bruce & Linda Lawton March 7, 2021