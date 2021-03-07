KANADY, Mr. Johnson, III, of Deltaville, Virginia, died on February 24, 2021. He was 73. Born in Waukegan, Illinois, he grew up in Springfield, Illinois. In 2000, he and his wife formed Kanady & Quinn, P.C. where they practiced law together for 17 years in Richmond. Johnson was proud of his work representing non-profit agencies that provide affordable housing. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Quinn; daughter, Elizabeth Kanady; and granddaughter, Shyanne. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity or to a non-profit provider of affordable housing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
We were fortunate to have met Johnson and Nancy when they bought the house across from ours in Stingray Point. We enjoyed many Happy Hours with them on our pier ,and their front porch...We are so very sorry to hear of Johnson's passing. He was a wonderfully gentle and generous man, and he will be missed terribly. Our deepest sympathy to Nancy and family.
Clyde and Jane Colgin
March 8, 2021
Our interaction with Johnson was almost exclusively social although he and Nancy did perform some small amount of legal work for us. Our fondness memories of Johnson were of many summers spent on the water sailing out of the Regent Point Yacht Club. Johnson´s dry wit was always present whether on the docks at Regent Point or when visiting during raft ups on one of the creeks off or around the Rappahannock River. He was the consummate gentleman sailor. He will be missed by all who knew him. We extend our sincere condolences to Nancy and the family.
Bruce & Linda Lawton
March 7, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of Johnson's passing. We at the Better Housing Coalition in Richmond were fortunate to know him and Nancy and be represented well by them for many years. On behalf of all those connected to BHC, I extend our deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Stacie Birchett
March 7, 2021
Johnson was such a kind man. He will be missed.
Gail Taylor
March 7, 2021
We were both so very saddened to learn of Johnson`s death. Graham recounts many years of fond and gratifying work together in affordable housing. Johnson always had a way to turn any legal complication into smooth sailing, just as he did with Nancy navigating the waters down at the Rivah and Chesapeake Bay among other great sailing adventures. He had a special twinkle in his eye when he smiled and greeted everyone. We will miss him and we both send our thoughts and prayers to Nancy and Johnson´s family.