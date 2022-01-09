OERTEL, Jonathan Scott, born July 30, 1960, died December 30, 2021. Scott was born in Prince



Edward County, Virginia, to parents, Robert Joseph Oertel and Julia Ann Vogel Oertel, both deceased. He was a graduate of New Kent High School and served in the United States Army. Though born in Farmville, Scott and his family grew up in New Kent County, where his home is today. Scott is survived by his wife, Pamela Parsley Oertel; and son, Jacob Scott Oertel (Lisa). He is also survived by his sister, Lisa Oertel Caperton (John); brother, Robert Joseph Oertel Jr. (Ellen); brother, Ward Turner Saunders (Elizabeth); and his stepmother, Susan Cutler Oertel. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Jacob Vogel and father, Robert, Scott was a master brick mason and worked as a supervisor overseeing large masonry projects. A favorite adventure was an Eastern Mediterranean family trip, where he was awed by the intricate architecture laid by masons before him. Scott loved to read, especially books about history, had



a beautiful singing voice and made people smile with his humor and charm. He will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews who loved his sense of fun and will honor him by retiring the title of "The Black Knight," his moniker as the heart and soul of our family croquet games. Scott, with his sparkling blue eyes, will be greatly missed by his family and many dear friends who are forever grateful to have had him in their lives. A private family service will be held at a future date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.