DONATI, Joni Lee, Joni departed her Earthly body on November 5, 2020, at the age of 65 after a short battle with cancer. She leaves behind a plethora of friends and family who are heartbroken by her passing. On November 12, 1954, she was born in Richmond, Va., as the younger sister of Jean Marie and Janice Ann. Soon after she was promoted to big sister with the addition of brother, John Llewellyn Jr.; and sisters, Marie and Laura. The family will especially miss her amazing present wrapping and giving abilities, many creative talents and constant desire for travels and adventure. She was a super nanny to her nieces (Lori Hawkins and Darla Hein) and nephews (John Donati III, Jamie Donati and Adam Hein) and provided many lifelong lessons. She was a great driver and caregiver for her family members that needed her and would almost always be present at each of the kids' plays, sporting events, graduations and birthdays. In her final days she reminisced about her many travels and, of course, enjoying the company of her many grandnieces and grandnephews. Anxiously awaiting her arrival in heaven are her parents, John L. Donati Sr. and Jean Brock Donati. The family appreciates all prayers, well wishes and personal anecdotes.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.