Jori Beth DeVries Faiella
1971 - 2020
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL
DEVRIES FAIELLA, Jori Beth, With much sadness, we announce the death of Jori (Beth) DeVries Faiella, age 49, on December 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois, following a long period of declining health. Jori was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 3, 1971. She grew up in Richmond and moved to Illinois in 2002.

She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents, William and Janet McKean of Fair Lawn, N.J. and Henry and Jeanette DeVries of Wheaton, Ill. She is survived by her parents, George and Helen DeVries of Urbanna, Virginia (formerly Richmond, Va. and Glen Ellyn, Ill.); her brother, James DeVries (and his wife, Hannah) of Hanover, N.H.; her children, Connor Faiella, Cameron DeVries, Ashley Anema and Katie Anema; and her nephew, Ibrahim DeVries. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Guestbook at www.hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home at (630)-668-0027.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry. I recognized Jori's name when looking at the obituaries on line. I will send you a note, as this method is not working well.
Rose Alexander
December 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
December 9, 2020
