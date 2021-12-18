Menu
Joseph C. Allen Sr.
ALLEN, Joseph C., Sr., 81, of Charles City, Va., died December 16, 2021. Surviving are three sons, Joseph C. Jr., Vincent A. and Dwayne L. Allen; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise C. Allen and Merila A. Charity; brother, Prince D. Allen (Charmaine); sister-in-law, Bernadine Allen; former wife, Joyce M. Allen; nieces and nephews, devoted Erica Allen and Courtney Charity; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. James Johnson officiating. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
4 Entries
I've thought about my dad more and more since he's been gone..... I wonder if people knew "my dad could sing" he had a really good singing voice
Vincent Allen
January 24, 2022
My dad had really great hands... he could fix anything... I'm happy that he passed on the mechanical ability to me.... dad rest in peace
Vincent A Allen
December 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 21, 2021
May God have mercy and your soul rest in piece
Vincent A Allen
December 18, 2021
