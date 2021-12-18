ALLEN, Joseph C., Sr., 81, of Charles City, Va., died December 16, 2021. Surviving are three sons, Joseph C. Jr., Vincent A. and Dwayne L. Allen; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise C. Allen and Merila A. Charity; brother, Prince D. Allen (Charmaine); sister-in-law, Bernadine Allen; former wife, Joyce M. Allen; nieces and nephews, devoted Erica Allen and Courtney Charity; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. James Johnson officiating. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2021.