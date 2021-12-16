My heart is broken and feels so heavy at your passing. You were definitely taken way to young but I trust God has a plan. I´ve known you so many years! You were such a cool kid with your love of Wyatt Earp and westerns. You would tell me about the book reports you wrote. And then you grew up to be a good man and a great father. You always reminded me of your dad, quite the gentle giant! I am so thankful and proud to have known you! You showed so many how to be a great dad and be there for their children! I will miss you and I love you like a brother. Now go Rest In Peace...you earned those wings, fly high my sweet friend until we meet again!

Jennie Weaver Trovinger Friend December 18, 2021