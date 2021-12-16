BARNES, Joseph Carl, born December 5, 1970, of Bumpass, Va., passed away unexpectedly (non-COVID related) on December 13, 2021. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Irma Barnes of Glen Allen, Va. "Joey," as he was known by family and friends, was a devoted father, survived by his children, Skylar, Patrick, Justis and Mary Barnes; stepchildren, Tommy (Becca), Daniel (Shauna), Lauren (Kevin); siblings, Debbie, James (Anne), Rachel, Sarah; and nephews, Jamey, Scott, John (Cara), Jakob, Grayson.
Joey dedicated his life to his children, a hands-on father always involved in whatever they were doing from school activities to sports. On most weekends, you knew he could be found at a ballfield either coaching and/or watching the kids playing in their activities. On Friday nights, he would be in "the Jungle" watching his beloved Louisa High School football team.
He grew up in Glen Allen, graduating from Hermitage High School and was an avid sports fan from a young age, playing little league sports in the Glen Allen area, as well as football at Hermitage. Joey was the go-to for "any sporting stat" that you needed to know.
Joey was a hardworking man, who lived a simple life; he spent the last couple of years fighting many health complications from being a long-term diabetic, but never giving up on that fight.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, at 1 p.m. at Holly Grove Christrian Church in Bumpass, Va. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Affinty Funeral Service. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.