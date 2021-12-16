Menu
Joseph Carl Barnes
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Louisa High School
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BARNES, Joseph Carl, born December 5, 1970, of Bumpass, Va., passed away unexpectedly (non-COVID related) on December 13, 2021. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Carl and Irma Barnes of Glen Allen, Va. "Joey," as he was known by family and friends, was a devoted father, survived by his children, Skylar, Patrick, Justis and Mary Barnes; stepchildren, Tommy (Becca), Daniel (Shauna), Lauren (Kevin); siblings, Debbie, James (Anne), Rachel, Sarah; and nephews, Jamey, Scott, John (Cara), Jakob, Grayson.

Joey dedicated his life to his children, a hands-on father always involved in whatever they were doing from school activities to sports. On most weekends, you knew he could be found at a ballfield either coaching and/or watching the kids playing in their activities. On Friday nights, he would be in "the Jungle" watching his beloved Louisa High School football team.

He grew up in Glen Allen, graduating from Hermitage High School and was an avid sports fan from a young age, playing little league sports in the Glen Allen area, as well as football at Hermitage. Joey was the go-to for "any sporting stat" that you needed to know.

Joey was a hardworking man, who lived a simple life; he spent the last couple of years fighting many health complications from being a long-term diabetic, but never giving up on that fight.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, at 1 p.m. at Holly Grove Christrian Church in Bumpass, Va. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Affinty Funeral Service. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Holly Grove Christrian Church
Bumpass, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Joey´s passing! My little brother Charlie is now reunited with one of his best pals! My prayers for peace and comfort for his family!
Julie Lane Bell
Friend
December 29, 2021
My heart is broken and feels so heavy at your passing. You were definitely taken way to young but I trust God has a plan. I´ve known you so many years! You were such a cool kid with your love of Wyatt Earp and westerns. You would tell me about the book reports you wrote. And then you grew up to be a good man and a great father. You always reminded me of your dad, quite the gentle giant! I am so thankful and proud to have known you! You showed so many how to be a great dad and be there for their children! I will miss you and I love you like a brother. Now go Rest In Peace...you earned those wings, fly high my sweet friend until we meet again!
Jennie Weaver Trovinger
Friend
December 18, 2021
A wonderful human being who was loved by so many. Spent amany family gatherings with Joey and enjoyed spending time with him. A better Dad you could not find. He will surely be missed.
Mary ann Casdia
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My sincerest condolences to the family. Prayers for healing and comfort.
Virginia Foster
December 16, 2021
