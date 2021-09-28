BRINKLEY, Joseph "Joe" Michael, 39, of Farmville, passed away on September 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Tara; daughters, Madeline and Piper; sons, William and Harrison; mother, Debbie; father, Louis; mother, Donna; grandmother, Elizabeth; and sisters, Diane and Catrina. Joe was a dedicated employee at SunTrust for 16 years. He graduated from Hermitage High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bliley - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A memorial service will be held the following day, September 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Bliley - Staples Mill chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's GoFundMe account, everloved.com/memorial/joseph-brinkley/memorial-gifts,
or to the charity of your choice
in honor of Joe.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.