Joseph Michael "Joe" Brinkley
BRINKLEY, Joseph "Joe" Michael, 39, of Farmville, passed away on September 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Tara; daughters, Madeline and Piper; sons, William and Harrison; mother, Debbie; father, Louis; mother, Donna; grandmother, Elizabeth; and sisters, Diane and Catrina. Joe was a dedicated employee at SunTrust for 16 years. He graduated from Hermitage High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bliley - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A memorial service will be held the following day, September 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Bliley - Staples Mill chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's GoFundMe account, everloved.com/memorial/joseph-brinkley/memorial-gifts, or to the charity of your choice in honor of Joe.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Sep
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
I am so sorry to learn of Joe's passing. He was always so cheerful... Very bright young man. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Debi Isler
Work
September 29, 2021
Joann Ladr
September 28, 2021
