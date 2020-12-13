Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Joseph L. Bucceroni
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
BUCCERONI, Joseph L., 98, of Warsaw, Va., formerly of Richmond, died Friday, December 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey E. Bucceroni. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, "the Rogers clan from Mechanicsville." The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Richmond, Va. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about joe knew him and Audrey many years ago I rented their upstairs apartment for years they were great people and they will be missed
Gloria melfa
December 28, 2020
To the family & friends of Joseph Bucceroni, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Joseph. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 14, 2020
