BUCCERONI, Joseph L., 98, of Warsaw, Va., formerly of Richmond, died Friday, December 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey E. Bucceroni. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, "the Rogers clan from Mechanicsville." The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Richmond, Va. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.