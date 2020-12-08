Shocked , wow , working in the lab at DuPont with Joe has so many memoirs. Good , very very funny , & It was so cool, that even though we may have difference of opinionS , we respected each other because we knew our friendship was more valuable than opinions & to add, we became family !!! Wow - still shocked, Life is truly short & I will cherish all the times we had at DuPont. I know those who were there , will start smiling and laughing if you mention "A" shift control lab. To Joes family , God Bless you and know that God has you also joes memory will live on forever!!! Earth has no pain or sorrow that heaven can not heal!!I I´m so sorry! Big Tee!!!

Big Tee! Tomlin December 16, 2020