Joseph Peter Crews III
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
CREWS, Joseph Peter, III, 68, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Peter Crews Jr. and Evelyn Crews; and his sister, Marjorie Hull. He is survived by his son, Mike Crews and his fiancee, Abigail and her daughter, Jasmin; his daughter, Pamela Wash; her husband, Shawn; and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Nathan Wash. Joe was employed with E.I. DuPont in 1972 and retired in 2009. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Shocked , wow , working in the lab at DuPont with Joe has so many memoirs. Good , very very funny , & It was so cool, that even though we may have difference of opinionS , we respected each other because we knew our friendship was more valuable than opinions & to add, we became family !!! Wow - still shocked, Life is truly short & I will cherish all the times we had at DuPont. I know those who were there , will start smiling and laughing if you mention "A" shift control lab. To Joes family , God Bless you and know that God has you also joes memory will live on forever!!! Earth has no pain or sorrow that heaven can not heal!!I I´m so sorry! Big Tee!!!
Big Tee!Tomlin
December 16, 2020
I was so shocked to hear of his passing. I was his infusion nurse for over 2 years. It was a joy to care for him. He was such a nice man. He loved his family very much. I am a year younger and grew up in the same area of Richmond. We would reminisce about the "good old days". I pray that the Lord will comfort you during this very difficult time.
Debbie Tucker, Infusion nurse
December 10, 2020
Too soon gone!
Charlie
December 9, 2020
