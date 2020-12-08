CREWS, Joseph Peter, III, 68, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Peter Crews Jr. and Evelyn Crews; and his sister, Marjorie Hull. He is survived by his son, Mike Crews and his fiancee, Abigail and her daughter, Jasmin; his daughter, Pamela Wash; her husband, Shawn; and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Nathan Wash. Joe was employed with E.I. DuPont in 1972 and retired in 2009. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
Shocked , wow , working in the lab at DuPont with Joe has so many memoirs. Good , very very funny , & It was so cool, that even though we may have difference of opinionS , we respected each other because we knew our friendship was more valuable than opinions & to add, we became family !!! Wow - still shocked, Life is truly short & I will cherish all the times we had at DuPont. I know those who were there , will start smiling and laughing if you mention "A" shift control lab. To Joes family , God Bless you and know that God has you also joes memory will live on forever!!! Earth has no pain or sorrow that heaven can not heal!!I I´m so sorry! Big Tee!!!
Big Tee! Tomlin
December 16, 2020
I was so shocked to hear of his passing. I was his infusion nurse for over 2 years. It was a joy to care for him. He was such a nice man. He loved his family very much. I am a year younger and grew up in the same area of Richmond. We would reminisce about the "good old days". I pray that the Lord will comfort you during this very difficult time.