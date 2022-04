CRUMP, Joseph Alvin, 82, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away September 18, 2021. He retired from Philip Morris as a machine fixer. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23 at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com