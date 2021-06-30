DZIUBA, Joseph Julian, 90, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his one and only love and wife of 37 years, Sarah Sledd Dziuba; parents, Julius and Catherine Dziuba; brothers, Ted and his wife, Mary, Richard, Julian and Robert; sister, Helen Ritter and her husband, Joe; and his sister-in-law, Karen Dziuba. He is survived by his loving children, Mary Grigg, Sarah Baltz (David) and Joseph Julian Dziuba Jr.; grandchildren, Marc Grigg, Corey Baltz (Courtney) and Tyler Baltz; several precious great-grandsons; brothers, Ronald (Ann), Edward and Jerry; sister-in-law, June Dziuba; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly. Joseph was born into the farming life in Batavia, N.Y., and went on to join the U.S. Army. He served his country proudly and honorably during the Korean War, after which he went to take up a trade servicing comptometers. This led him to make a permanent stop when he met Sarah, with whom he married and founded both a family and a business in Richmond. They, and their children, owned The Office, Inc. on Broad Street for over 30 years. Joseph was a creative, loving, humorous and friendly soul who could make friends with anyone he met. He was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, after which a Christian Wake Service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered July 2, 11 a.m., at St Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue. Interment to take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.