ELKO, Joseph Bruce, Jr., "J.B.," died suddenly Saturday, December 11, 2021. J.B. was born March 13, 1979 in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Betty Elko of South Chesterfield; his brother, Jacob (Cricket); and his beloved partner, Dana Johnson and her children, Reid and Charlotte.
J.B. was an Interior Designer at Island Architects, Richmond, Va.
The funeral will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, Va. at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.