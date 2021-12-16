Menu
Joseph Bruce Elko Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
ELKO, Joseph Bruce, Jr., "J.B.," died suddenly Saturday, December 11, 2021. J.B. was born March 13, 1979 in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Betty Elko of South Chesterfield; his brother, Jacob (Cricket); and his beloved partner, Dana Johnson and her children, Reid and Charlotte.

J.B. was an Interior Designer at Island Architects, Richmond, Va.

The funeral will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg, Va. at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
151 W, Petersburg, VA
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
151 W, Petersburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Joe & Betty. I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Deanna Sampson-Gray
December 18, 2021
We have treasured memories of J. B. as our neighbor on Main Street. He was such a kind, decent and thoughtful person. We are grieving that he is gone, far too soon. We are sending prayers to his family and friends.
Lynnelle, Alexander and Lexo Kordzaia
Friend
December 18, 2021
So grateful our creative paths converged all those years ago at VCU and then as design colleagues. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Peace and love, PSG.
Eleanor & Glenn
School
December 14, 2021
There are no words ~ We love you and we grieve with you~
Bobby and Mona
December 13, 2021
