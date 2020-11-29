COLOA, Joseph F., Jr., 66, of Ashland, went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Joseph Coloa Sr.; and his beloved sister, JoAnn Wertman. Joe was a longtime employee of VAMAC Inc. in Richmond, where he was known for always making his customers a priority. Joe will be remembered as a kind and caring man who showed compassion to everyone he met. He had a fight inside of him and faced his health issues with strength and determination, even when the odds were not in his favor. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda; sons, Michael (Nicki) and Nicholas (Kaitlyn); grandchildren, Lily, Lincoln, Barrett, Raelyn and Sawyer; granddog, Charlie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held December 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Winns Baptist Church in Glen Allen, Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.