FERGUSON, Joseph R., 39, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 23, 2021. He is reunited in heaven with his mother, Deborah Ferguson. He is survived by his father, Donald Coltes; brothers, Michael Ferguson (Barbara) and Stephen Ferguson (Rosie); sisters, Lindsey Donovan (Kyle) and Rachel Coltes. He will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.