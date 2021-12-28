GREEN, Joseph P., 88, of Petersburg, Va., formerly of Richmond, died December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Wendell Willis. Surviving are his wife, Maria A. Green; three daughters, Clover Willis, Denise Robinson and Sherry Ingram (Edgar); four sons, Ronald (Pamela), Danny (Tammy), Barry and Arthur Green; five grandchildren; sister, Irma Mitchell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be Tuesday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 5 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Donald Hodge officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.