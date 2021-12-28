To our EWC Family: We share in your emotions which surely must span the gamut from mourning to morning! We bless G-d for the life and ministry of our father Joseph for without his influence, we may never have known that the pursuit of eternal reward does, in fact, "take all-of-that" (and a whole lot more). "Praise to the Great I Am - We will live in the light of the Risen Lamb!" Shalom Mishpachah

Claud and Delia Myers and Family Family January 5, 2022