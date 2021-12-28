Menu
Joseph P. Green
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
GREEN, Joseph P., 88, of Petersburg, Va., formerly of Richmond, died December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Wendell Willis. Surviving are his wife, Maria A. Green; three daughters, Clover Willis, Denise Robinson and Sherry Ingram (Edgar); four sons, Ronald (Pamela), Danny (Tammy), Barry and Arthur Green; five grandchildren; sister, Irma Mitchell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be Tuesday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 5 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. Donald Hodge officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
Scott's Funeral Home
To our EWC Family: We share in your emotions which surely must span the gamut from mourning to morning! We bless G-d for the life and ministry of our father Joseph for without his influence, we may never have known that the pursuit of eternal reward does, in fact, "take all-of-that" (and a whole lot more). "Praise to the Great I Am - We will live in the light of the Risen Lamb!" Shalom Mishpachah
Claud and Delia Myers and Family
Family
January 5, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering your family and your father today and always . Rest In God's Peace Mr. Green. The Johnson Family Ms. G. Johnson Mable ( Kelvin) Will Jr. ( Peggy) Pearl Bernadette ( Orville)
The Johnson Family from The Ridge
January 4, 2022
I praise God for your wisdom and knowledge as you served as an advisor for AGLOW. As for your family you have my deepest sympathy for the passing of your loved one. May God forever bless you and keep you in your time of grief.
Elder Maxine Leonard
Friend
January 4, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Pastor Green today and always.
Chandel Crawford
Other
January 4, 2022
Ms. Clover Willis, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of your father Minister Green. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. As I learn more about your father and his accolades, I can see how his leadership influenced your impact in the Richmond community. I love you and I pray GOD comfort you all during this time of bereavement.
Jessie & LaToya Brown
Other
January 3, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 3, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Green Family. I had the pleasure of meeting Pastor Green by way of Beth Yeshua and attending EWC. Pastor Green spoke words of encouragement and never changed who he was and believed. I know he is missed and will never be forgotten. Pastor Green has left his mark as an extraordinary man of Yahweh. Peace and blessings.
Victoria Washington
Friend
January 2, 2022
There are no words that can be spoken to ease the pains of the loss of a love one. It´s okay to weep because Jesus wept when His friend Lazarus died. Jesus loved Lazarus and I loved our eminent leader, Pastor Joseph Green. May he Rest In Peace!!!
Pastor G. Wesley Friday, Open Door Ministries, Petersburg, Virginia
Friend
January 1, 2022
My Mind is in Disbelief, my Heart is crying and my Eyes are spilling tears. My Spiritual Father and Teacher of life and all things Holy, has Transcended this World. My condolences to his children, wife and EWC family... Shalom Rabbi Pastor Joseph P Green!
Apostle Pamella Voñn Banks,Ph.D_Div
Other
January 1, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DIANNE GREEN
Family
December 29, 2021
Our hearts are grateful for the privilege of sitting under the teaching of the apostle (the sent one). May brother Yosef P.Green's, pastor to EWC Assembly, family be comfort in knowing that he loved what he did in the service of Yahavah, the God of ahavah (love).
Brother Jerome and Sister Patricia Robinson
Other
December 28, 2021
