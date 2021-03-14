Menu
Joseph L. Guy
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
GUY, Joseph CW4 (Ret) L., of Petersburg, Va., peacefully entered eternal rest on February 27, 2021, at his home. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army and retired after 30 years of distinguished service to our nation. He had tours of duty worldwide, serving two Combat Tours in Korea and two in Vietnam. His most notable medals were the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Those left to cherish his loving memories: his devoted wife of 65 years, Lucille Hinton Guy; sons, COL. (Ret) Ralph Hinton (Cleopatra); MAJ (Ret.) Joseph Guy Jr. (Barbara); daughter, Vera Guy-McDonald (COL (Ret) Michael McDonald); granddaughters, Tia Ross, Tamara Krause, Gabrielle Guy, LT Tiarra McDonald, Ariana Guy and Jordan McDonald; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Ministry, Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, Va. 23803, in his memory. A walk-through visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. March 19, 2021, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Est., Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. The funeral service will be private and may be viewed on 11 a.m. March 20, 2021, at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave, Petersburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frances Hill
Friend
March 20, 2021
He left a mighty legacy for his family that I'll always cherish. His son, our neighbor is an example of true dedication to his family and community.
Karen Clark
Neighbor
March 20, 2021
Joe Joe, Vera, and Family, My hearfelt sympathy to you all on the passing of Joe Guy. He was a true friend to my uncle, Sgt. Leon Ellis of Richmond, VA. The two buddies are together now in heaven.
Marqwetta Williams of Washington, DC
March 20, 2021
The officers, members, and the Ladies of the Auxiliary of the Military Retirees Club of Richmond, Virginia send our deepest regrets and condolences to the family of our deceased club member and comrade in arms, Chief Warrant Officer (W-4) Joseph L. Guy, Sr.

In Sympathy,
Willie A. Taylor, Major Infantry
Chairman of the Board
Willie Taylor
Friend
March 19, 2021
Mr. Guy was a positive and important influence in my life at the age of 14. As a young man, I was moved in our meeting by his uniform and stature. Here was a black military officer, the first I have ever met and he was my friend’s dad. Mr. Guy displayed possibility’s beyond my imagination. Not long after our meeting, I too became a military officer in the US Army. Mr Guy will truly be missed by all who have had the opportunity to engage and know. From deep within my heart, thank you for all you have done for of us.
Cleferd Davsi
Friend
March 19, 2021
milton Bush
Family
March 18, 2021
Sending condolences to the family.
Beatrice Bush
March 15, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Mr. Guy’s death. We praying that the love of Jesus will surround and strengthen you.
Pastor Percy & Phyllis Everson
Significant_other
March 15, 2021
Words cannot express the depth of our sadness. We love your parents as if they were our own. We will cherish all the memories. Your father will forever be in our hearts. May God's love and grace comfort you.

The McReynolds Family
Ray & Linda McReynolds
Family
March 13, 2021
Catherine Shannon Olive Branch Ms
Catherine Shannon
March 12, 2021
My deepest condolences are extended to the Guy family in your time of loss.
May God grant you all the love, peace, strength and comfort needed to carry through. So sorry for your loss.
John & Cathy Robinson
Friend
March 11, 2021
So Sorry to learn that my buddy Mr Guy has passed on. We worked together at Synoptic Systems for many years, frequently traveling together on the job. This is another step in life we all must take and I wish my buddy the best on his godly journey. May he rest in peace.
Jesse Jarrett
Friend
March 11, 2021
Joe and Vera,
I spoke with Mrs. Mitchell this morning and she told me about your Dad's passing. The Harrison family sends it's sincere condolences.

Jackie Harrison Thomas
Jackie Harrison Thomas
Friend
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Guy Family at this time. Mr&Mrs. Guy wasn’t my biological parents but it sure felt like it. Mr. Guy spirit will live on through all the lives he have personally touched. He have touched me with his achievements, loving heart, knowledge of Christ and dedication to family. Meeting you was a pleasure and I look forward to seeing you again!

Patricia Burgess(your daughter Pat)!!!!!
Patricia Burgess
March 3, 2021
To the family of Joseph guy your family have seen me grow up and come back in the neighborhood when my mom died. Your parents always call me their adoptive daughter. What I get from your parents is their strong will to keep going and never giving up. Mr Guy a strong person always had a smile on his face and that tough independent spirit he had. He always spoke and ask me if me and my son was okay and telling me I , did a good job raising him. Mr. Guy will be missed in the neighborhood. To the family remember do not worry about nothing but, pray about everything and God will see you through. If your family need anything call me if I can assist you in anyway.( Brenda, George, and Ricky) 8042558307
Brenda P. Jones
Neighbor
March 2, 2021
Joe Jr. and Family:

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of grief. May God continue to comfort your family during this time of sorrow.

Michael and Belinda Piercy
Friend
February 28, 2021
