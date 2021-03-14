To the family of Joseph guy your family have seen me grow up and come back in the neighborhood when my mom died. Your parents always call me their adoptive daughter. What I get from your parents is their strong will to keep going and never giving up. Mr Guy a strong person always had a smile on his face and that tough independent spirit he had. He always spoke and ask me if me and my son was okay and telling me I , did a good job raising him. Mr. Guy will be missed in the neighborhood. To the family remember do not worry about nothing but, pray about everything and God will see you through. If your family need anything call me if I can assist you in anyway.( Brenda, George, and Ricky) 8042558307

Brenda P. Jones Neighbor March 2, 2021