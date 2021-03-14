GUY, Joseph CW4 (Ret) L., of Petersburg, Va., peacefully entered eternal rest on February 27, 2021, at his home. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army and retired after 30 years of distinguished service to our nation. He had tours of duty worldwide, serving two Combat Tours in Korea and two in Vietnam. His most notable medals were the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Those left to cherish his loving memories: his devoted wife of 65 years, Lucille Hinton Guy; sons, COL. (Ret) Ralph Hinton (Cleopatra); MAJ (Ret.) Joseph Guy Jr. (Barbara); daughter, Vera Guy-McDonald (COL (Ret) Michael McDonald); granddaughters, Tia Ross, Tamara Krause, Gabrielle Guy, LT Tiarra McDonald, Ariana Guy and Jordan McDonald; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Ministry, Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, Va. 23803, in his memory. A walk-through visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. March 19, 2021, at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Est., Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. The funeral service will be private and may be viewed on 11 a.m. March 20, 2021, at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.