HART, Joseph Henry, 74, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John G. Hart Jr. and Elsie Allison Hart; and brothers, John G. Hart III and Philip A. Hart. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Virginia; brother, David L. Hart; as well as many devoted nieces, nephews and family members. He is also survived by special friends, Larry Edwards and Judy Tinsley. Joe was born in Norfolk, Virginia, was involved in Scouting, attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was a counselor at the YMCA Boys' Camp. He attended Old Dominion University, graduating with a degree in Engineering. During his high school and college years, he played trombone in the Maury and ODU Band and Orchestras. He received an MBA from VCU and was a Professional Engineer for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was employed by Dominion Energy from 1969 to 2001. After his retirement, Joe was an instructor at Beta Tech/Centura college. He leaves many friends, colleagues and students to cherish his memory. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shady Grove UMC Youth Scholarship Fund at http://www.shadygroveumc.net/give
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.