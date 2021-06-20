Menu
Joseph Patrick Kelly
KELLY, Joseph Patrick, 75, of Richmond, passed away June 15, 2021. Born in Elkins, W.Va., he was a son of the late Jack and Molly Kelly. He was also preceded in death by his partner, Clyde Barnes; and his sister, Nancy Steele Kelly. Joe is survived by two brothers, John Anderson Kelly and his wife, Laura and Jeffrey C. Kelly and his wife, Becky; a niece and two nephews, Jeanine, Jason and Jake. He was a graduate of Davis & Elkins College and received his master's from V.C.U. Joe ran a center, Virginia House, for mentally challenged adults in Goochland County for many years. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23220. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
1701 Chesapeake Street,, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe was one of my best friends in Richmond (circa 1970`s). I moved away and we fell mostly out of touch. I have only fond remembrances of our time together. What a GREAT cook and opinionated friend. That was Joe. My condolences and fond memories.
CJ (Carla) Simpson
Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to the family. So sorry to hear about the loss of this kind man.
Pamela Marrow
Work
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of a beautiful soul like Joe. His loss will be felt widely. My sympathies to his family and friends.
Lisa Babilon
Work
June 23, 2021
