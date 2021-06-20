KELLY, Joseph Patrick, 75, of Richmond, passed away June 15, 2021. Born in Elkins, W.Va., he was a son of the late Jack and Molly Kelly. He was also preceded in death by his partner, Clyde Barnes; and his sister, Nancy Steele Kelly. Joe is survived by two brothers, John Anderson Kelly and his wife, Laura and Jeffrey C. Kelly and his wife, Becky; a niece and two nephews, Jeanine, Jason and Jake. He was a graduate of Davis & Elkins College and received his master's from V.C.U. Joe ran a center, Virginia House, for mentally challenged adults in Goochland County for many years. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in Riverview Cemetery, 1701 Chesapeake Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23220. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.