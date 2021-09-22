LEVY, Joseph Martin, 91, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at home Monday morning, September 20, 2021, with his wife and children nearby. Family was central to Joe's life. He was extremely proud of his four children and his five grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Levy; children, Leslie Lesch (John z"l), Howard Levy (Julie), Sabina Levy and Gary Levy (Vicki); and grandchildren, Jeffrey Levy, Samantha Levy, Patrick Lesch, Timothy Lesch and Abigail Levy. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Emek Shalom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery in Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. The family will receive visitors following the service from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the home of Howard and Julie Levy in Richmond, Va. Shiva minyan will be held at the home of Howard and Julie Levy on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Minyan and visitation will be held at the home of Leslie Lesch in Chantilly, Va. and via zoom on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joe's memory be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the VFW or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.