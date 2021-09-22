Menu
Joseph Martin Levy
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
LEVY, Joseph Martin, 91, of Richmond, Va., died peacefully at home Monday morning, September 20, 2021, with his wife and children nearby. Family was central to Joe's life. He was extremely proud of his four children and his five grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Levy; children, Leslie Lesch (John z"l), Howard Levy (Julie), Sabina Levy and Gary Levy (Vicki); and grandchildren, Jeffrey Levy, Samantha Levy, Patrick Lesch, Timothy Lesch and Abigail Levy. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Emek Shalom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery in Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. The family will receive visitors following the service from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the home of Howard and Julie Levy in Richmond, Va. Shiva minyan will be held at the home of Howard and Julie Levy on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Minyan and visitation will be held at the home of Leslie Lesch in Chantilly, Va. and via zoom on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joe's memory be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the VFW or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
the home of Howard and Julie Levy
Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Emek Shalom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery in Forest Lawn
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Sep
25
Shiva
7:30p.m.
the home of Howard and Julie Levy
VA
Sep
29
Visitation
8:00p.m.
the home of Leslie Lesch
and via zoom, Chantilly, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see Mr. Levy´s obituary in the Courier Record today. He was a wonderful boss when I worked at The Trading Post during my high school years. Sending my sympathy to your family.
Mitzi Bell Thackston
Friend
September 30, 2021
Bobby and I were saddened to hear about Joe. I remember when he owned theTrading Post in Blackstone. I would take our son, Robbie, to be fitted with shoes. Joe was always so helpful. Such a kind, gentle soul. Our love and prayers to Joyce and family.
Bobby and Lynn Daniels
September 24, 2021
Dear Levy family and Joyce, I am saddened to learn of Joe Levy's passing. For many years we shared stories of Blackstone, Martinsville, and Richmond. Tales of the Fusfeld's, Levy's, and Kolodny's always seemed to set my mind to dreaming of visits to Sabina's apartment and gatherings on Booker Road. Long may you run Cousin Joe. Your arms will surround the hearts of those you love and memories will never be forgotten. Shalom. Bob Fusfeld, Greenleaf WI
bob fusfeld
September 23, 2021
