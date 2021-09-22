Dear Levy family and Joyce, I am saddened to learn of Joe Levy's passing. For many years we shared stories of Blackstone, Martinsville, and Richmond. Tales of the Fusfeld's, Levy's, and Kolodny's always seemed to set my mind to dreaming of visits to Sabina's apartment and gatherings on Booker Road. Long may you run Cousin Joe. Your arms will surround the hearts of those you love and memories will never be forgotten. Shalom. Bob Fusfeld, Greenleaf WI

bob fusfeld September 23, 2021