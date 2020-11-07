Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Matthew Williams
1955 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1955
DIED
October 28, 2020
WILLIAMS, Joseph Matthew, 65, of King and Queen Courthouse, departed this life on October 28, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Williams of Little Plymouth; two daughters, Josephine Reed (Leon) of King and Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams Washington of Williamsburg; and a brother, Reginald Williams (Carolyn) of Little Plymouth.

The graveside service will be on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3156 Devils Three Jump Rd., Little Plymouth, Va. 23091. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Nov
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church
3156 Devils Three Jump Rd., Little Plymouth, Virginia 23091
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.