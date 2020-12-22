MCCAFFREY, Joseph H., 93, of Enon, Va., passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Born March 29, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Hugh and Rachel McCaffrey. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Robin; five siblings, Bucky, Jane, Jiggy, Boo and Judy. Joseph served in WWII and retired with 38 years of service from C&P Telephone Company. He was known for his service to others and his community was a large part of his life. He was a member of Hopewell Lions Club for over 60 years. He was a Past District Governor, a member of the Kentucky Colonel's Club, until his death he was the oldest serving member of Buckroe Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of the Columbus and member of the St. James Catholic Church for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, June; five children, Joey (Kay), Cathy (Barry), Mary Ellen (Moe), Tim (Lisa) and Sharon; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 28 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church of Hopewell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. James Catholic Church, Hopewell Lions Club or provide comfort to someone in need. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.