Joseph H. McCaffrey
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
MCCAFFREY, Joseph H., 93, of Enon, Va., passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Born March 29, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Hugh and Rachel McCaffrey. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Robin; five siblings, Bucky, Jane, Jiggy, Boo and Judy. Joseph served in WWII and retired with 38 years of service from C&P Telephone Company. He was known for his service to others and his community was a large part of his life. He was a member of Hopewell Lions Club for over 60 years. He was a Past District Governor, a member of the Kentucky Colonel's Club, until his death he was the oldest serving member of Buckroe Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of the Columbus and member of the St. James Catholic Church for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, June; five children, Joey (Kay), Cathy (Barry), Mary Ellen (Moe), Tim (Lisa) and Sharon; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 28 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church of Hopewell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. James Catholic Church, Hopewell Lions Club or provide comfort to someone in need. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church of Hopewell
VA
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church of Hopewell
VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time. NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS RICHMOND COUNCIL
Mary Simons
December 22, 2020
