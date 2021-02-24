My deepest condolences to Joe's family! Joe was a charter member of the American Association of Service Coordinators and a member of the board for 9 years serving as its chair for 3 of those years. As the CEO, I worked closely with Joe and appreciated his leadership and mentorship. His love of his church and Irish roots helped shape his leadership qualities which supported the success of our organization. He was a great friend and colleague and will be missed!

Janice Monks Friend March 4, 2021