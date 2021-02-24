MCGREAL, Joseph W., was born September 22, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Joseph and Anne McGreal (Fallon). He passed away due to complications from COVID on February 18, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his son, Daniel McGreal; sisters, Maureen Donalds (George), Alice Ahern (Edward, deceased), Therese McGreal, Anne Chunta (Donald), Mary Sauer (William); his former wife, Judy McGreal; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius High School, class of 1958, and John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. As an U.S. Army veteran and lifelong learner, Joe received his master's degree from Boston College and a Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University. Joe went on to be a professor at Case Western Reserve University, Virginia Commonwealth University and to have a long career in the social work field. Joe was very involved in project:HOMES in Richmond, Va., his local Rotary and St. Michael's Catholic Church.
As a former altar boy, it was not unusual for Joe to "serve" two or three Masses on a Sunday. Inspired by his Jesuit teachers, Joe relished learning. Joe instilled his love of learning in his son, Daniel, was enormously proud of him and shamelessly bragged to his family of Daniel's accomplishments. Joe wore his Irish heritage as a badge of honor and delighted in marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade, dancing at the Irish Civic Society's ball and, of course, raising a toast – Slainte'.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated in early summer at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph W. McGreal to St. Ignatius at: www.Ignatius.edu/give;
Project Homes: www.projecthomes.org
; St. Michael the Archangel: www.saint-mikes.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.