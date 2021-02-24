Menu
Joseph W. McGreal
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St. Ignatius High School
MCGREAL, Joseph W., was born September 22, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Joseph and Anne McGreal (Fallon). He passed away due to complications from COVID on February 18, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his son, Daniel McGreal; sisters, Maureen Donalds (George), Alice Ahern (Edward, deceased), Therese McGreal, Anne Chunta (Donald), Mary Sauer (William); his former wife, Judy McGreal; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a proud graduate of St. Ignatius High School, class of 1958, and John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. As an U.S. Army veteran and lifelong learner, Joe received his master's degree from Boston College and a Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University. Joe went on to be a professor at Case Western Reserve University, Virginia Commonwealth University and to have a long career in the social work field. Joe was very involved in project:HOMES in Richmond, Va., his local Rotary and St. Michael's Catholic Church.

As a former altar boy, it was not unusual for Joe to "serve" two or three Masses on a Sunday. Inspired by his Jesuit teachers, Joe relished learning. Joe instilled his love of learning in his son, Daniel, was enormously proud of him and shamelessly bragged to his family of Daniel's accomplishments. Joe wore his Irish heritage as a badge of honor and delighted in marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade, dancing at the Irish Civic Society's ball and, of course, raising a toast – Slainte'.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in early summer at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph W. McGreal to St. Ignatius at: www.Ignatius.edu/give; Project Homes: www.projecthomes.org; St. Michael the Archangel: www.saint-mikes.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet Joe.
Leslie
May 3, 2021
My heart was deeply saddened to read of the passing of Dr. Joe McGreal. As a long-time AASC member I respected Joe's dedication to the organization as well as his good humor. He was a kind and honest man, someone we could all look up to. You have my most sincere condolences.
Kelly D. Green
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mary & Family.
Kevin Cooney & Family
Friend
March 7, 2021
Maureen: My sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your brother.
Mary Jane Mendlik
March 6, 2021
Janice Monks
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Joe's family! Joe was a charter member of the American Association of Service Coordinators and a member of the board for 9 years serving as its chair for 3 of those years. As the CEO, I worked closely with Joe and appreciated his leadership and mentorship. His love of his church and Irish roots helped shape his leadership qualities which supported the success of our organization. He was a great friend and colleague and will be missed!
Janice Monks
Friend
March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the McGreal family. May Judy and her son Daniel hold on to all the wonderful memories! Sending you lots of prayers!
Missy Currier
February 27, 2021
The McGreal family is part of my fabric. Joe´s passing really took me aback. I `m keeping his son, Daniel and his ex-wife, Judy in my prayers. Maureen, Alice, Therese, Anne, and Mary my heart goes out to each of you.
Priscilla McGoven
February 26, 2021
Dear McGreal Family, this is beyond sad. My prayers are with you at this difficult time. My love goes out to you all. Joan
Joan Youdell Kisska
February 25, 2021
My condolences go out to Judy and Daniel. I pray comfort and peace to you and the family.
Sandra Mosley
February 24, 2021
Thank you for your brave service to our country!
February 24, 2021
