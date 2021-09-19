MINSON, Joseph H. "Mullet", 67, of Aylett, passed away after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie; and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna; daughter, Jennifer Ferris (Matt); stepson, Joe Curtis; two grandchildren, Leeam and Oliver; mother, Ethel; brother, Kenny (Candy); and sister, Susan. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or the Virginia Cancer Institute, 7202 Glen Forest Dr., Suite 200, Henrico, Va. 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.