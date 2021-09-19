Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph H. "Mullet" Minson
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
MINSON, Joseph H. "Mullet", 67, of Aylett, passed away after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie; and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna; daughter, Jennifer Ferris (Matt); stepson, Joe Curtis; two grandchildren, Leeam and Oliver; mother, Ethel; brother, Kenny (Candy); and sister, Susan. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or the Virginia Cancer Institute, 7202 Glen Forest Dr., Suite 200, Henrico, Va. 23226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
21
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.