MORRIS, Dr. Joseph Richard "Dick", departed this life on February 22, 2021. Dick was a graduate of Hermitage High School, class of 1953; captain of his company of cadets at Virginia Tech (1957), where he received two degrees in Engineering; and of the University of Alabama, where he received two degrees in Mathematics. Dick taught Mathematics at Samford University, the University of Alabama and for 32 years, at Virginia Commonwealth University. He was predeceased by his mother, Tannie Bell Morris of Orange, Va.; and his father, Joseph Minor Morris of Fluvanna, Va.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith "Judy" Ridgeway Morris; and his daughters, Lei Robinson (Dale) and Sarah Bain (Brian); and a sister, Betty McTighe and her children, James McTighe (Molly) and Debbie Flock (Brad). Dick, known as "Papa," or the "Baby Whisperer," or the "Gentle Giant" is survived by grandchildren, Katherine Dietz (Jared Bass), Sam Dietz (Alexandra Parsons), Robert Newcomb (Mimi Swinson), Paige Newcomb and Camden Bain. Great-grandchildren who survive are Dahlia Dietz, and William and Eloise Newcomb. He is survived by sister-in-law, Paula China (Charles); and daughter, Julie Gordon (Michael); and a host of cousins, discovered in later years, whom he loved to be with, including Barb and Randy Fitzgerald and Marva and Norm Novitz. He is also survived by two close buddies, "like brothers," Hugh Hilliard (Yarmouth Port, Mass.) and Chesley Tredway (Gainesville, Ga.).



Dick was an avid reader of Virginia history, mysteries and records of family history. He was a member of Virginia Genealogical Society and Historical Societies in Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna, and the American Mathematical Society. He was a great follower of sports, especially the "Hokies," the "Tide," and the "Orioles." Dick enjoyed playing his guitar, "working out" at a gym with two buddies, Rodney Chapman and Bill Powers, reading several newspapers regularly and working crossword puzzles. Though retired from teaching, Dick worked math problems for entertainment most days. He said, "Mathematics is beautiful." He loved playing tennis, running and hiking, as long as his knees allowed. Dick also loved his church, River Road Church Baptist, where he served as a deacon and on several committees. Church family fellowship with members of all ages was special to him. Plans to celebrate Dick's life are incomplete at this time. Memorial gifts might be given to missions of River Road Church, Baptist or CrossOver Medical Ministry.



