MOTLEY, Joseph Bennett "Benny", Jr., 88, of Richmond, passed away December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Motley; son, Michael Motley; and brother, Donald Motley. He is survived by his wife, Pat Shepard; two daughters, Vicky Powell (Duane) and Susan Arnold (Scott); six grandchildren, Angela and Michael Powell, Scott and Jennifer Motley, Ryan and Adam Arnold; and five great grandchildren, Emily and Tristan Painter, Olivia Carpenter, Silas Powell and Mason Motley; sister, Cynthia Gilmore (Johnny); daughter-in-law, Catharine Motley; also many loving extended family and friends. Benny was a pressman for Reynolds Metals, where he retired with over 35 years of service. He loved attending River Ridge Chapel, going out to eat with his friends and was an avid fisherman. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18. Interment is private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.