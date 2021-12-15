MOTLEY, Joseph Bennett "Benny", Jr., 88, of Richmond, passed away December 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Motley; son, Michael Motley; and brother, Donald Motley. He is survived by his wife, Pat Shepard; two daughters, Vicky Powell (Duane) and Susan Arnold (Scott); six grandchildren, Angela and Michael Powell, Scott and Jennifer Motley, Ryan and Adam Arnold; and five great grandchildren, Emily and Tristan Painter, Olivia Carpenter, Silas Powell and Mason Motley; sister, Cynthia Gilmore (Johnny); daughter-in-law, Catharine Motley; also many loving extended family and friends. Benny was a pressman for Reynolds Metals, where he retired with over 35 years of service. He loved attending River Ridge Chapel, going out to eat with his friends and was an avid fisherman. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18. Interment is private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
Vicky, so sorry for you and your families loss. Benny was at the plant my entire working career and we visited him at the lake. He loved his fishing. My deepest condolences to you and the family.
Janet Davis
December 18, 2021
To my dearest sister, Catharine Motley: I am so heart sick to learn of the passing of your sweetest late husbands´ father. I have such fond memories of Benny and Hazel. Their kindnesses, their humor, their love for their children, grand children, great grand children, and many friends will live on in our memories. Although I am far away, please know my thoughts and prayers are with you, Vicky and Susan and all the young ones. My salute to Benny and Hazel, "together again". I love you very much.
Susan Rasmussen
Family
December 16, 2021
I'm stunned at Uncle Bennie's passing. I had just talked with him a few day before. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. I guess he, Michael and Daddy hit the lake this morning to fish and catch up on old times. Very sad.