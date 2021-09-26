Susan and Mike: It was our pleasure to know your father, both on the street and at Westminster Canterbury, through the years. It was wonderful for my father to share with Mac at their World War II veteran quilt honor program several years ago. It was delightful to listen to Mac´s stories of his service in World War II. Our thoughts and our prayers are with you as you mourn his departure from you here but also as you recall the many wonderful years you had with him in your home.

Margaret and Bill Phillips Friend September 27, 2021