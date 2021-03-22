ROBINSON, Joseph, 71, of Glen Allen, Va., was called home by God on March 17, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Ida R. Derricott (Richard) and Helen White (Sam); five nieces, one nephew and a host of other relatives and caring friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a walk-through viewing will be Tuesday, March 23, 2 to 6 p.m. and where a private service will be conducted on March 24, with interment to follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2021.