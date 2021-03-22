My condolences to the family, Joe will be missed by so many people. He talked to everyone that crossed his path. Mostly I would see him out at the gas station and he would say to me "I know who you are, you are Artell's daughter because you look just like him". So every time we met he would say "hey Artell's daughter" and the conversation would began and we talked and talked. When he would pass by mom and dad house he would blow the horn all the way down until he got to Aunt Ester's, we would say "That's Joe"....lol....He was such a joy to be around and truly will be missed. He was a sweet, kind and caring person. You will be missed Joe!!!

Antoinette Gordon Davis Family March 22, 2021