Joseph Howard Rock
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
ROCK, Joseph Howard, 94, of Goochland, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A marine who served in China in WWII, Joseph was an avid reader, aviator, inventor, philanthropist and writer who enjoyed open-wheel racing, traveling and all things involving engineering and science. A beloved husband and father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and oldest son, Steve. He is survived by his son, Clint; and grandchildren, Alex, Clint and Amy Rock; plus nieces and nephews. He will be interred by his family and friends at a later date. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
