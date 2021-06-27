Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph E. "Joe" Rudder
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
RUDDER, Joseph E. "Joe", 88, died June 25, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Whitlow Rudder; son, John Blanton Rudder; daughter, Suzanne Rudder Timper and her husband, Michael; and three grandchildren, John Whitlow Rudder, Caroline Grace Rudder and Bryson Isaiah Timper. A small family memorial service at Westminster Canterbury will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury or First Presbyterian Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Peggy, we are heart broken about the loss of our precious Joe. Thinking about you and your sweet family. Much much love, Martha (aka breakfast buddy).
Martha edmonds
Friend
June 27, 2021
I remember the first time I met Joe.He made me feel so warm and comfortable right away.
Jacqueline Yvonne Smith
Friend
June 27, 2021
With warm thoughts and prayers
Jacqueline Yvonne Smith
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results