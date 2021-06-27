RUDDER, Joseph E. "Joe", 88, died June 25, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Whitlow Rudder; son, John Blanton Rudder; daughter, Suzanne Rudder Timper and her husband, Michael; and three grandchildren, John Whitlow Rudder, Caroline Grace Rudder and Bryson Isaiah Timper. A small family memorial service at Westminster Canterbury will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury or First Presbyterian Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.