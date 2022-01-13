I only just recently heard of Chuckie´s passing and feel like Heaven gained the happiest of residents. I knew Chuckie for 25 years, grew up down the street from him, and enjoyed spending time with him as well as learning to enjoy the simple pleasures life gives us. Chuckie had immense joy and sunshine around him and made sure to brighten others´ day. He and I would stand at the same corner waiting for our buses in the morning and chat about what he was going to do at work and what I was going to do at school. I truly loved being his friend and will miss him dearly. Until we meet again :)

Lisa (Ernst) Beum Friend January 29, 2022