Joseph "Chuck" Sichol Jr.
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
SICHOL, Joseph "Chuck", Jr., 72, of Highland Springs, Va., passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, with his nephew by his side at Fairfax Rehabilitation.

In April 1949, Chuck was born to Mary Willis and Joseph Sichol Sr. in Massachusetts on the way home from New Hampshire. Born prematurely and suffering significant birth injuries, Chuck's parents were told he would never walk, talk, nor live to be a teenager. They were determined to prove everyone wrong. Not only did he walk, but he also became a master at talking his way into just about anywhere. Chuck could finagle anything from anyone -- from a trip to the announcer's booth at a Richmond hockey game to free shirts, first pitch at a baseball game and pizza parlor prizes. He was also the kind of guy who could bring a smile to the face of a stranger at the gas station as he was buying Tic-Tacs or eating his sundae at Chick-fil-A.

His enthusiasm and "have fun" attitude meant he never met a stranger. Most of Henrico County knew Chuck. For years, he attended every Richmond baseball game every chance he could. He was one of Richmond's very first Special Olympians, carrying the torch one year. He proudly visited, ate, played baseball and was welcomed in many local firehouses, and made fast friends with every police officer he met. Restaurants he visited offered up a free birthday dessert all year long.

While sad to see his light go out, we know he was warmly greeted by his parents, Skip, Massie, Misty and Linda. His version of heaven is undoubtedly filled with stars, pinks, purples, balls, backpacks and keychains.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Willis Sichol; and father, Joseph J. Sichol Sr. Uncle Chuck is survived by his loving sister, Susan Sichol Crowder; devoted nephew, Warren Crowder (wife, Jolie); and his precious niece and nephew, Jenevieve and Joseph. The family is ever grateful to his amazing caregivers, Debbie and Kelley, who enabled Chuck to remain active and see his airplanes take off, even as his health declined.

Next to Betty White, the only other person we could lose this year that would be an equally devastating loss to the world is Chuck Sichol. May we all be so fortunate to enjoy the heck out of the little things and love people and things the way Chuckie did.

Viewing and visitation Thursday, January 13, 2022, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Service Friday, January 14, 2022, 3 p.m. and also at Bliley's; live-streamed for those unable to attend. Please find the livestream link for the service on the Bliley's website, www.blileys.com. Celebration of Life to toast with Chuck's favorite Miller Lite and Three Musketeers immediately following service at Occasions Event Hall at 1108 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs. Graveside service Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Cemetery, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston. As one of Richmond's first Special Olympians, in place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics of Virginia or Henrico Fire or Police Departments.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
Occasions Event Hall
1108 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, VA
Jan
14
Service
3:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Cemetery
6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I only just recently heard of Chuckie´s passing and feel like Heaven gained the happiest of residents. I knew Chuckie for 25 years, grew up down the street from him, and enjoyed spending time with him as well as learning to enjoy the simple pleasures life gives us. Chuckie had immense joy and sunshine around him and made sure to brighten others´ day. He and I would stand at the same corner waiting for our buses in the morning and chat about what he was going to do at work and what I was going to do at school. I truly loved being his friend and will miss him dearly. Until we meet again :)
Lisa (Ernst) Beum
Friend
January 29, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Chucky's passing. I grew up on Pine Ave and was fortunate to know and befriend Chucky as a child. Always loved his innocent love of life. The world was lucky to know his presence here. And am grateful for the Sichol's contribution to the Highland Springs community, especially the Pine Shop.
ROBERT W ORR
January 20, 2022
I have been gone from Va for 20+ years but Chuckie was like family during our childhood, his presence was daily and I never ever saw him when he wasn´t happy. A value we should all like to have He will be surely be missed. RIP
Sharon Williams
Friend
January 14, 2022
Crystal lived on Rose Avenue the same street Chuckie lived on for 25 years & he would stop by especially if there were balloons tied to the front porch! He would ask Crystal´s Mom if they were having a party & could he have some cake & a balloon? He & Crystal would play basketball in in the back yard & have fun & then Chuckie would say, I should be going always said Thank you! Everyone knew Chuckie & he always looked like a Millon Dollar & was so kind & loving! He will truly be Missed & never forgotten!
Crystal Fowler & Debora Zehler
January 14, 2022
Chucky was a kind and gentle first cousin to many of us. Despite struggles in his own life, he always had a smile, a hug as a greeting and warmness he was quick to share with others. We'll all miss him.
Brian Sichol
January 13, 2022
Chuck and I had many good times together growing up on Rose Ave. Playing basketball beside his house, he was always U of R and I was always the other team. He could mimic Frank Zodun, the radio announcer, perfect. We also went to ballgames at Parker field, and I took him to RIC airport several times and let him get up inside the belly of the Delta jets. All of the flight crews loved him. He was a fun guy and he loved to come to my house for dinner. My wife, daughter and son loved him as I did. I will miss you forever Chucky! Love ya man!
Jimmy Williams
Friend
January 13, 2022
As a child we live next to the Pine Shop on Nine Mile Rd. Chuckie would see us kids out playing ball in the yard and come join us and play. We were all under 8 years old, but he didn´t care he played just like we did. Go RIP Chuck.
Darlene Garrett Fulmer
January 13, 2022
He would always stop by the customer service desk at Ukrops and would always brighten my day. I didnt know him well but knew him well enough to remember how he made me feel. Such a sweet man and I know he will be missed by many.
Shannon
Other
January 13, 2022
Chuckie was a friend to all. He lived on the street over from us so he would always come and visit. When my parents became elderly he would always come and visit them and share the candy in the candy dish. He was loved by all and will be truely missed RIP buddy.
Judy Pleasants Kirkpatrick
January 13, 2022
I grew up on Quince Ave. in Highland Springs. Chucky always visited my family for as long as I can remember until my parents passed away a few years ago. He knew where the candy dish was on my mom's coffee table but always waited for her to offer him a piece. He was a kind and wonderful person who never knew a stranger. He will be missed. Our prayers for peace to his family.
Bonnie Pleasants Friedman
January 13, 2022
I remember Chuckie: a happy guy, with a devoted family. Rest In Peace.
Anne Wickstead Taylor
January 13, 2022
Chuck was one in a million, he went everywhere, he did everything, you never knew where you would run into him next. He loved people, he never met a stranger, he enjoyed life! If you lived anywhere near Highland Springs, you knew Chuck. You saw him at the HS football games, at the old East Gate Mall, at the grocery store, you saw him and he talked to you! God gifted the world with Chuck, for that, we can all be grateful. My thoughts and prayers to Chuck's family and friends, may you find peace in your memories.
Linda Maroney
Other
January 13, 2022
