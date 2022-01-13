SICHOL, Joseph "Chuck", Jr., 72, of Highland Springs, Va., passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, with his nephew by his side at Fairfax Rehabilitation.
In April 1949, Chuck was born to Mary Willis and Joseph Sichol Sr. in Massachusetts on the way home from New Hampshire. Born prematurely and suffering significant birth injuries, Chuck's parents were told he would never walk, talk, nor live to be a teenager. They were determined to prove everyone wrong. Not only did he walk, but he also became a master at talking his way into just about anywhere. Chuck could finagle anything from anyone -- from a trip to the announcer's booth at a Richmond hockey game to free shirts, first pitch at a baseball game and pizza parlor prizes. He was also the kind of guy who could bring a smile to the face of a stranger at the gas station as he was buying Tic-Tacs or eating his sundae at Chick-fil-A.
His enthusiasm and "have fun" attitude meant he never met a stranger. Most of Henrico County knew Chuck. For years, he attended every Richmond baseball game every chance he could. He was one of Richmond's very first Special Olympians, carrying the torch one year. He proudly visited, ate, played baseball and was welcomed in many local firehouses, and made fast friends with every police officer he met. Restaurants he visited offered up a free birthday dessert all year long.
While sad to see his light go out, we know he was warmly greeted by his parents, Skip, Massie, Misty and Linda. His version of heaven is undoubtedly filled with stars, pinks, purples, balls, backpacks and keychains.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Willis Sichol; and father, Joseph J. Sichol Sr. Uncle Chuck is survived by his loving sister, Susan Sichol Crowder; devoted nephew, Warren Crowder (wife, Jolie); and his precious niece and nephew, Jenevieve and Joseph. The family is ever grateful to his amazing caregivers, Debbie and Kelley, who enabled Chuck to remain active and see his airplanes take off, even as his health declined.
Next to Betty White, the only other person we could lose this year that would be an equally devastating loss to the world is Chuck Sichol. May we all be so fortunate to enjoy the heck out of the little things and love people and things the way Chuckie did.
Viewing and visitation Thursday, January 13, 2022, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Service Friday, January 14, 2022, 3 p.m. and also at Bliley's; live-streamed for those unable to attend. Please find the livestream link for the service on the Bliley's website, www.blileys.com.
Celebration of Life to toast with Chuck's favorite Miller Lite and Three Musketeers immediately following service at Occasions Event Hall at 1108 E. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs. Graveside service Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Cemetery, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston. As one of Richmond's first Special Olympians, in place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics
of Virginia or Henrico Fire or Police Departments.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.