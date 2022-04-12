SIMPKINS, Joseph Gravett, Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 7, 2022. He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Michael Fojtik; sisters, Peggy Galmish and Brenda Sneider; and countless nieces and nephews. Joe was known for his love of music and positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield. His funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Shepherd's United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Road, St. Stephens Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Richmond's Pop Band, 3811 Cottrell Road, Richmond, Va. 23234.