Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Gravett Simpkins Jr.
ABOUT
Clover Hill High School
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SIMPKINS, Joseph Gravett, Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 7, 2022. He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Michael Fojtik; sisters, Peggy Galmish and Brenda Sneider; and countless nieces and nephews. Joe was known for his love of music and positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield. His funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Shepherd's United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Road, St. Stephens Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Richmond's Pop Band, 3811 Cottrell Road, Richmond, Va. 23234.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Apr
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Apr
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Shepherd's United Methodist Church
163 Fleets Mill Road, Saint Stephens Church, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 12, 2022
Mike, family and friends: It´s hard to forget someone who gave so much to remember. Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow. Ben Beale and The (former) Azalea Parade Committee.
Benjamin Beale
Other
April 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results