Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Lászlo Smetena
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
SMETENA, Joseph Lászlo, passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 29, 2021. He was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1942 and emigrated to the U.S.A. in the late 1960s with his then girlfriend, Irene, to partake and flourish in the American dream. He had a successful career at Hauni Richmond, Inc. for 37 years. Joco is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Irene; daughter, Michelle; and grandson, Skylar. He also leaves behind countless friends, both here in the United States and Europe. We will all remember his immense generosity, amazing wit and fierce confidence. He loved traveling with his wife and adored the annual trips to Virginia Beach. He had an affinity for photography, cycling and watched just about every F1 and Tour de France race over the decades.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to every single tribute to Joco; they're all sweet reminders of how much he meant to the many he knew. At this time, a private memorial is being planned. Please consider a donation to the Virginia Cancer Institute in his honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Joe was a dental patient at the office I retired from; he made us all smile and I loved his sweet and funny personality. I am so sorry he is gone and for the loss his family is feeling.
Candice J Enroughty
Work
September 9, 2021
Irene and Family, My deepest sympathy go out to you for your loss. Be comforted by your faith.
Ron Bassfield
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results