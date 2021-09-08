SMETENA, Joseph Lászlo, passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 29, 2021. He was born in Budapest, Hungary in 1942 and emigrated to the U.S.A. in the late 1960s with his then girlfriend, Irene, to partake and flourish in the American dream. He had a successful career at Hauni Richmond, Inc. for 37 years. Joco is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Irene; daughter, Michelle; and grandson, Skylar. He also leaves behind countless friends, both here in the United States and Europe. We will all remember his immense generosity, amazing wit and fierce confidence. He loved traveling with his wife and adored the annual trips to Virginia Beach. He had an affinity for photography, cycling and watched just about every F1 and Tour de France race over the decades.



A heartfelt thank you is extended to every single tribute to Joco; they're all sweet reminders of how much he meant to the many he knew. At this time, a private memorial is being planned. Please consider a donation to the Virginia Cancer Institute in his honor.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.