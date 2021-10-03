SPAIN, Joseph "Joe" Edward, 81, passed away September 28, 2021. He is survived by his brothers, James Gwaltney Jr., Charles Gwaltney and Jon Gwaltney; significant other, Jeanne Burnette; and devoted cousin, Tommy Gilman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward Spain Sr. and Carolyn Spain Gwaltney. Joe served in several organizations to include Gesang – Verein Virginia Club, Deutscher Sportclub and ACCA Shriners as a 32nd Degree. He retired from Virginia State Government, after 30-plus years of service. He served in the Air Force Reserve and the United States Army Reserve. Joe received an honorable discharge from both branches of service. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Thursday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.