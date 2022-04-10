STENGER, Joseph G., 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 20, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Joe lived his life as a devoted husband, father, grandpa, friend, teacher, coach and faithful servant to God. The son of Aurelia and Aloysius Stenger, he was born in Belleville, Illinois, where he grew up with four older siblings who have predeceased him. After receiving his bachelor's degree from St. Benedict's College, Joe worked at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico where he met and married his beloved wife, Marlene Maria Pellerin. In 1968, they moved to Virginia, where Joe worked as a Division Chief in Operations Research for the U.S. Army Logistics Center at Fort Lee. He earned his master's at George Washington University and served as an adjunct professor at several colleges. His love of sports began early in life, playing center on his college basketball team that went on to win an NAIA National Championship, then coaching basketball for St. Joe's and Gibbons. Teaching and coaching were his favorite vocations in life. Joe loved his sports, tending to his beautiful roses and meticulous yard and was an avid social bridge player. He and his wife regularly played bridge with friends which fostered lifelong friendships. Joe remained a faith-filled leader throughout his life, serving as a Lay Minister, School Board Member, PTA Treasurer and President of Religious Ed. He was always generous with his time, fun-loving to be around and dedicated to family. Joe is survived by his daughter, Maria Holland and her husband, Langley; son, Al and his wife, Krista; daughter, Theresa; grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan; granddaughter, Abigail and her husband, Bryan; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service and memorial for family was held in Prince George, Va. A Celebration of Life reception to honor Joe will be held on Saturday, April 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at La Cucina in Midlothian for family and friends to share loving memories and stories. Suggested donations can be made to the Skills Development Center in Henrico or directly to www.thesdc.org
. Sharing memories is appreciated at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.