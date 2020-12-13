THOMPSON, Joseph, age 71, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Thompson; three children, a host of cousins, one sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Thompson can be viewed Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be private. Interment Riverview Cemetery.