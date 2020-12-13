Menu
Joseph Thompson
THOMPSON, Joseph, age 71, of Richmond, departed this life December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Thompson; three children, a host of cousins, one sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Thompson can be viewed Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be private. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 20, 2020
