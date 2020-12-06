TORRICE, Joseph, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Most recently he was a resident of Harmony at Hanover Assisted living in Mechanicsville.
Joe, the third child of John Alfonso Torrice of Alatri, Italy and Louise Pompelio Torrice of Bari, Italy, was born on March 6, 1930, in the District of Columbia.
Joe grew up in Falmouth, where he graduated as Salutatorian from Falmouth High School, having read every book in the library including Les Miserables. Upon graduation, he joined the family business, John A. Torrice and Sons and painted every important building in Fredericksburg.
Before marrying the love of his life, Doris Watts Torrice, Joe entered the Army, serving his country during the Korean conflict.
In 1964, he moved his family to Woodbridge where he opened his own business, Torrice Decorators, and did commercial painting in Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Foremost of Joe's passions was Renaissance art. He spent weeks traversing the museums of Florence, Italy, admiring such works as the Duomo, the Pieta, Ghiberti's Bronze Doors and of course, Michelangelo's David.
Joe's other great passion was the New York Yankees. As a young Italian American growing up in the days of Joe DiMaggio, he became a lifelong Yankee fan.
Those who knew Joe would surely mention his easy-going demeanor, quick smile and enduring wit which endeared him to everyone he met.
He is survived by his three children, Carolyn Ross of Fredericksburg, Joseph Torrice Jr. (Dorianne) of Richmond and Susan Dunn (Eddie) of Mechanicsville; four grandchildren, Jesse Ross (Tracy), Robert Wright (Laura), Lexi Torrice and Caroline Wright; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Anthony (Virginia); his former wife, Doris Torrice of Fredericksburg; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his son, Paul Torrice; his grandson, Christopher Torrice; his three brothers, John, Felix and Danny; and his sister, Marie.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
