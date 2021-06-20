Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Joseph "Mike" Virostek
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
VIROSTEK, Joseph "Mike", 62, of Disputanta, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 22, 1959 and was preceded in death by his father, Victor Virostek Sr. Mike served the Richmond area as a Master Transmission Technician for about 40 years. In that time he earned some of the highest achievements in the industry. He loved the sunshine and warm weather and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dog, E-Z. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Virostek; son, Bobby Virostek (Sarah); daughter, Deni Lang (Jay); mother, Wanda Blaha (Adolph); siblings, Victor Virostek Jr. (Diana), Susan Faison and Katherine McGhee (Jerry); and his grandsons, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements made by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home, 8707 King Drive, Disputanta, Virginia 23842. A reception will follow. Forget the flowers. Buy yourself a beer.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
his home
8707 King Drive, Disputanta, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Wanda so sorry for the loss of Mike. Prayers of comfort and strength for you and all of the family
Rhonda Sheppard Thacker
June 21, 2021
