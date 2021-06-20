VIROSTEK, Joseph "Mike", 62, of Disputanta, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 22, 1959 and was preceded in death by his father, Victor Virostek Sr. Mike served the Richmond area as a Master Transmission Technician for about 40 years. In that time he earned some of the highest achievements in the industry. He loved the sunshine and warm weather and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dog, E-Z. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Virostek; son, Bobby Virostek (Sarah); daughter, Deni Lang (Jay); mother, Wanda Blaha (Adolph); siblings, Victor Virostek Jr. (Diana), Susan Faison and Katherine McGhee (Jerry); and his grandsons, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements made by the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home, 8707 King Drive, Disputanta, Virginia 23842. A reception will follow. Forget the flowers. Buy yourself a beer.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.