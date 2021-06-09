BLOUNT, Josephine, of Richmond, Va., received her wings on May 27, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile was warm and welcoming. Her family called her "Mema" and knew her to be sweet, caring and thoughtful to all she met. God blessed us with a beautiful person who made people feel like family and enjoy holiday gatherings around a homecooked meal. She is survived by her husband, Cephas; son, Carlton; daughters, Chris and Meredith (Rodney); eight grandchildren, one greatgrandchild, a host of sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone who has come to care for and support her. The family will receive extended family and friends through a driveby on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1908 Benham Court, Henrico, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.