BLOUNT, Josephine, of Richmond, Va., received her wings on May 27, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile was warm and welcoming. Her family called her "Mema" and knew her to be sweet, caring and thoughtful to all she met. God blessed us with a beautiful person who made people feel like family and enjoy holiday gatherings around a homecooked meal. She is survived by her husband, Cephas; son, Carlton; daughters, Chris and Meredith (Rodney); eight grandchildren, one greatgrandchild, a host of sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank everyone who has come to care for and support her. The family will receive extended family and friends through a driveby on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1908 Benham Court, Henrico, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Rest in power and peace in the arms of God.
Thomasine L. Stroble
June 21, 2021
It's hard to know what to say at a time like this but know that I care with the sympathy and understanding that words can't express. It would be my wish that these caring thoughts and words of support could make
everything better but I am certain your strength will carry you through.
You Are Not Alone. I loved Mrs. Blount with my whole heart.She always made me feel like part of the family and I will never forget her
kindness and beautiful spirit.
Adrienne Tinsley
June 12, 2021
Gone, but never forgotten. Mrs.Blount was a Beautiful Spirit !
I have no doubt she is resting in the arms of the Lord and that makes me happy. Prayers and peace to the family and friends of such a loving Child of God !
Connie Cuff
June 11, 2021
To the Blount family,
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ms. Blount. We have very fond memories of her. She was and still is the best hairdresser we've ever known. Always took care of me and my girls while they were in school. When visiting her home, we always felt like family. She will always be remembered.
Our condolences to the Blount family and loved ones. May you find comfort and peace in your memories during this time.
Nancy Broadie and girls (Linda Chambers, Lisa Smith)
Nancy Broadie and girls
Other
June 10, 2021
My heart felt sympathy to The Blount family. May God bless and keep you doing this your great lost. Always she shall live in your hearts!