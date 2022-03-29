Menu
Josephine Nicodemus Hughes
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
HUGHES, Josephine Nicodemus, died March 22, 2022. Born in Baltimore, Md., on November 1, 1929, to Eleanor and Frank Nicodemus, Josephine was the beloved wife of Richard Vincent Hughes. She is survived by three children, Owen Hughes, Bronwen Jones and Pamela Crowder; as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in textiles, Josephine taught fashion design and sewing at RPI (VCU) and Richmond Technical Center for several years.

Josephine loved to travel and made friends everywhere she went. She maintained those friendships for years. On one of her trips, she was featured in a travel blog. She loved Japan and made lasting friendships with several families there. She was active in her circle at Trinity United Methodist Church, the Friendship Force, Deep Run Friendship Cafe and her local YMCA. Interment will be private.

To honor her memory, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Josephine's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.
