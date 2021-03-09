Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josephine Lipscomb
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
LIPSCOMB, Mrs. Josephine, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Lipscomb Sr.; and one son, George L. Lipscomb Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Josephine P. Waddey and Stephanie J. Robinson; two sons, Franklin C. Lipscomb and Harold M. Lipscomb; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara McPhail and Carolyn Arrington; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Maxine T. Jenkins; one goddaughter, Florence Jenkins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Lipscomb can be viewed Friday, March 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 12 noon at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor, Rev. Jackie Lightfoot, eulogist. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your Lost.
Ms Darnell Brown
March 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
Frank Lipcomb and family Jesus said He will never leave you nor forsake you, know matter what the case may be, Just know / (BLESSED ARE THEY THAT MORN, FOR THEY SHELL BE COMFORTED) much love and peace.
Pastor Oscar Mitchiner
March 9, 2021
Deacon Phyllis and family, I know that you know in whose care your beloved now resides. Romans 8:38-39
Thomasine L. Stroble
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results