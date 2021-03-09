LIPSCOMB, Mrs. Josephine, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Lipscomb Sr.; and one son, George L. Lipscomb Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Josephine P. Waddey and Stephanie J. Robinson; two sons, Franklin C. Lipscomb and Harold M. Lipscomb; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara McPhail and Carolyn Arrington; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Maxine T. Jenkins; one goddaughter, Florence Jenkins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Lipscomb can be viewed Friday, March 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 12 noon at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Road, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Angelo Chatmon, pastor, Rev. Jackie Lightfoot, eulogist. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will adhered to.