LUNCEFORD, Josephine R., 84, of Aylett, Va., passed away December 17, 2021. She worked for The Life Insurance Company of Virginia and retired from King William School System, where she was a teacher's assistant for 25 years. Josephine was known as "Auntie" to everyone especially the 50-plus children she babysat. She was a lifetime member of Epworth United Methodist Church and was very active in the mission's ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Inez Reed; brothers, William, Richard, Winston and B.D. Reed; her former husband, Joe Lunceford; and a daughter, Teresa Jackson. Josephine is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Sharon Carter (George) and Karen Lunceford; two grandchildren, Russ Carter (Shawn), Travis Carter (Karen); five great-grandchildren; a sister, Gertrude Pitts (Bobby); brothers, Pat Reed (Barbara), Woodrow Reed (Doris), Leroy Reed (Mary); sisters-in-law, Carol and Judy Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 11 Epworth Road, Aylett, Va. 23009, with family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU or American Cancer Society
. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.