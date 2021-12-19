Menu
Josephine R. Lunceford
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
LUNCEFORD, Josephine R., 84, of Aylett, Va., passed away December 17, 2021. She worked for The Life Insurance Company of Virginia and retired from King William School System, where she was a teacher's assistant for 25 years. Josephine was known as "Auntie" to everyone especially the 50-plus children she babysat. She was a lifetime member of Epworth United Methodist Church and was very active in the mission's ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Inez Reed; brothers, William, Richard, Winston and B.D. Reed; her former husband, Joe Lunceford; and a daughter, Teresa Jackson. Josephine is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Sharon Carter (George) and Karen Lunceford; two grandchildren, Russ Carter (Shawn), Travis Carter (Karen); five great-grandchildren; a sister, Gertrude Pitts (Bobby); brothers, Pat Reed (Barbara), Woodrow Reed (Doris), Leroy Reed (Mary); sisters-in-law, Carol and Judy Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 11 Epworth Road, Aylett, Va. 23009, with family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU or American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street P.O. Box 191, West Point, VA
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
11 Epworth Road, Aylett, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
11 Epworth Road, Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
3 Entries
Karen and Sharon, Please know you and your family continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. My memories of your Mom are from school and how she loved each and every one of us. She was kind and sweet and always there to help with anything. May God's love give you strength and loving memories bring you peace and comfort.
Mellanie Commins Farnsworth
December 29, 2021
Josephine was a good friend and classmate sorry for your loss
Betty Young
December 23, 2021
Sharon and Karen, Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers at this time. Your Mom was a wonderful lady and her kindness, laughter, and love are what I will remember the most about her. Sending much love and light, Michele
B. Michele Commins
December 19, 2021
