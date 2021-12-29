LYLE, Josephine Pate, 97, of McKenney, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. Born in Fayetteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Pate and Ettie Nunnalee Pate. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Lyle; and great-grandson, Jason Lyle.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Lyle (Elaine); grandchildren, David Lyle (Amy) and Travis Lyle (Sandy); great-grandchildren, Amanda Lyle, Timothy Lyle, Ethan Lyle and Chloe Lyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For the safety of family and friends during this time of COVID-19, there will be no formal visitation. However, for those that would like to visit with Josephine Lyle may do so anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.