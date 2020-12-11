To Janet and Family-I am grieving with you over the passing of a dear Lady, but I know Aunt Jo is out of pain and now at rest. You did a wonderful job of being there for her and I know she really appreciated you. Over the years, I always looked forward to the family gatherings and especially when I knew she would be present. She never failed to add excitement and plenty of joy and laughter to the day. I will miss Aunt Jo, but I am thankful for the beautiful memories that I have of her adding something positive to all our get-togethers. I pray for your comfort in knowing she is at peace.

Jackie Fleming



Jacqueline C Fleming December 11, 2020