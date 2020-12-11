Menu
Josephine Watkins Lynch
LYNCH, Mrs. Josephine Watkins, 97, of Chesterfield, the widow of George W. Lynch, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Josephine who was affectionately known to everyone as "Aunt Jo," was born August 10, 1923 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to the late Robert L. and Henrietta Watkins. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her siblings, Florence Baker, Della Watkins and Robert E. Watkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 12 noon at the Williams and Epps Cemetery in McKenney, Virginia. Live streaming will be viewable at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of W. L. Fields Funeral Home, McKenney, Va., 804 478-4811.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Williams and Epps Cemetery
McKenney, VA
Funeral services provided by:
W.L. Fields Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of our sister in Christ , Family Friend, Mrs. Josephine Lynch who was very close friends to my parents, the late Deacon Joseph & Deaconess Annie V. Cherry. They became close friends of Mr. & Mrs. Lynch when they first joined Morning Star Baptist Church & remained friends of Josephine at Star Fellowship Baptist Church. Josephine was a kind, generous, compassionate friend to the children (Deborah, Marilyn, Joseph C.) after the passing of my parents giving support & words of wisdom during our bereavement. I know that you are among the hosts of heaven today. "Earth Hath No Sorrow that Heaven Cannot Heal." We Love You, but God Loves U Best!! Marilyn Harris
Marilyn Harris
December 12, 2020
To Janet and Family-I am grieving with you over the passing of a dear Lady, but I know Aunt Jo is out of pain and now at rest. You did a wonderful job of being there for her and I know she really appreciated you. Over the years, I always looked forward to the family gatherings and especially when I knew she would be present. She never failed to add excitement and plenty of joy and laughter to the day. I will miss Aunt Jo, but I am thankful for the beautiful memories that I have of her adding something positive to all our get-togethers. I pray for your comfort in knowing she is at peace.
Jackie Fleming
Jacqueline C Fleming
December 11, 2020
I am glad I got to know and be in the presence of another anointed child of God who was kind and always glad to see you. Whenever I took her 3 weeks of Free Press she would say I really enjoy reading these papers and never wanted you to leave. Rest in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Hazel Walker-Hobson
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results