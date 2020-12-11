LYNCH, Mrs. Josephine Watkins, 97, of Chesterfield, the widow of George W. Lynch, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Josephine who was affectionately known to everyone as "Aunt Jo," was born August 10, 1923 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, to the late Robert L. and Henrietta Watkins. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her siblings, Florence Baker, Della Watkins and Robert E. Watkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 12 noon at the Williams and Epps Cemetery in McKenney, Virginia. Live streaming will be viewable at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of W. L. Fields Funeral Home, McKenney, Va., 804 478-4811.
