SNYDER, Josephine Overton, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on September 27, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Wilson L. Chandler (Linda) and Douglas A. Shepherd (Bunny); her granddaughter, Hillary Terrell (Brett); great-grandchildren, Natalie and Harrison Terrell; five siblings; and a special friend, Frank Silverthorne. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, followed by interment in Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.