I want the family to know that I loved your mom just as if she was my biological mother. I am so glad that I had the times with her at church, just where we met years ago. Clenise and Rita please know that when I get to Heaven I will find her. Mom treated me as her daughter, There was so much love poured into her cards she sent me and the one's I sent her. .Mom was a unique woman and I am so sorry she's gone, I know she's in heaven with all her family and I know she's watching over us all. I'm proud to call her my mother. You are so missed by so many people and I hope she knows how much I love her. So very sorry for your loss.

Theresa Curry March 2, 2021