ROBINSON, Josh, Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 20, 2021. He was a member of King David Lodge #28 (Prince Hall Affiliated). He is survived by his wife, Virginia Robinson; two daughters, Carol Turner and Freda Haskins; one son, Josh Robinson III; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nephews, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Lula H. Jones; one brother-in-law, Walter Haskins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Thursday.