Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Josh Robinson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
ROBINSON, Josh, Jr., age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 20, 2021. He was a member of King David Lodge #28 (Prince Hall Affiliated). He is survived by his wife, Virginia Robinson; two daughters, Carol Turner and Freda Haskins; one son, Josh Robinson III; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nephews, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Lula H. Jones; one brother-in-law, Walter Haskins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results