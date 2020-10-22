Menu
Joshua A. Manolatos
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
MANOLATOS, Mr. Joshua (Josh) A., passed away at the age of 29, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A Henrico, Va. native, Josh graduated from Varina High School. He worked in landscaping and aspired to start a company of his own. Sweet, kind, loving and hardworking, he enjoyed listening to country music on the porch and watching football and NASCAR with family.

Josh is survived by his mother, Terri (Wesley) Barnes; his sister, Tabitha (Isabelle) Manolatos-Wozniak; his uncle, Chris (Linda) Cruea; and three cousins, J.B., Emilee and Kelly. He was preceded in death by his father, George "Tony" Manolatos; and his grandparents, Spiro and Sylvia Manolatos and Jerry and Sharon Cruea. Many extended family great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank Cindy Hall for the companionship and support she showed Josh these past months.

The family requests that donations be made to the McShin Foundation in Josh's memory. Due to the Coronavirus a service will be held in the future.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
