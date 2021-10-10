AUSTIN, Joy Hall, 87, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maureen Hall; husband, Fleming Austin; brother, Jack Hall; and sister, Anne Hall. She is survived by her son, Michael Austin (Karen); grandchildren, Niki, Shane and Erika; eight great-grandchildren and a number of close friends who will all miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 14 at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
, cancer.org/donate
. The family would like to give a special thanks to Theresa with Care Advantage. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.