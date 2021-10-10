Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy Hall Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
AUSTIN, Joy Hall, 87, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maureen Hall; husband, Fleming Austin; brother, Jack Hall; and sister, Anne Hall. She is survived by her son, Michael Austin (Karen); grandchildren, Niki, Shane and Erika; eight great-grandchildren and a number of close friends who will all miss her dearly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 14 at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org/donate. The family would like to give a special thanks to Theresa with Care Advantage. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Oct
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.